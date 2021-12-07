China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRHKY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

