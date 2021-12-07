China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CRHKY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.