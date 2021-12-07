Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) were up 13.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 72,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,497,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.02 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

