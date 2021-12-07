Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,623.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,778.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,716.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

