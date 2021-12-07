Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Down 0.2%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Chorus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

