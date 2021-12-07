Christian Vasquez Sells 1,011 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Christian Vasquez sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $23,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Christian Vasquez sold 642 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $15,337.38.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Christian Vasquez sold 750 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $18,652.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Christian Vasquez sold 691 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $18,124.93.

NASDAQ BCAB traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. 166,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,516. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioAtla during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in BioAtla by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

