Chromia Reaches Market Cap of $370.21 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001285 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $370.21 million and $121.45 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

