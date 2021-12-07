Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.30

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 111425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIAN shares. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. Finally, VTB Capital started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Cian Company Profile (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

