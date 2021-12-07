CIBC Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 49.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.84.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN traded up C$0.51 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.81. 939,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 183.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.07. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$5.78 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.