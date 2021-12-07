CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 7,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF)

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property, and secured personal loans; unsecured personal and motor vehicle financing; credit cards and deposits; and wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, and internet banking services to individual customers.

