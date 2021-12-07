Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $78.56 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

