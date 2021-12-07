Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $409.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $12.22 on Tuesday, hitting $447.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $452.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.8% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

