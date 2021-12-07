Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cintas worth $20,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $435.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

