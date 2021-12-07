Cipher (CPR) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Cipher has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $108,325.99 and approximately $6,582.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00320503 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011034 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001022 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $735.99 or 0.01451769 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.