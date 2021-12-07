Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.6% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 543,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 289,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.