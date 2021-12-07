CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Critical Analysis

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CI&T and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Match Group 0 5 12 0 2.71

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.02%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $169.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than CI&T.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Match Group 20.75% -90.70% 15.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI&T and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 15.32 $128.56 million $1.94 66.72

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Summary

Match Group beats CI&T on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

