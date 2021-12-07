Citigroup Begins Coverage on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.81. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,044 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $300,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

