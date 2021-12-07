Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.08. 471,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,775,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

