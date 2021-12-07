Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 138,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 585,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,775,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

