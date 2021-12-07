Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.70

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and traded as low as $9.94. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 1,187 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

About Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.