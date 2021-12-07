Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Lessened by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,405,000 after buying an additional 427,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

