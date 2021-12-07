Civilization Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $54.27 million and $904,637.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civilization has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00210551 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.