Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Down to $18.35

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $17.81. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

