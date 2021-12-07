CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $14.01

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.86. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 4,339 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.
