CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $14.01

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.86. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 4,339 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

