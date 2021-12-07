ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading Down 25.5% Over Last Week

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $235,859.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00040782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00210699 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

