Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $165.03 and last traded at $165.04. Approximately 24,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,478,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.73.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Get Clorox alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.