CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Sets New 52-Week High at $231.45

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $231.45 and last traded at $231.30, with a volume of 33773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.45.
CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.
In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Amundi bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CME)
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
