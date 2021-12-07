CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Stock Price Up 40.8%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) shares rose 40.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

