CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Down to $13.77

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $13.28. CNX Resources shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 40,147 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. Truist upped their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 326.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 984,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 922,239 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

