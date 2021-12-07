Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 7,376 shares.

The company has a market cap of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.