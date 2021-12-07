Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. DraftKings accounts for about 1.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 463,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087,503. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $3,355,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock valued at $101,654,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.