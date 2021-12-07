Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 601,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,664,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $367.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

