Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. ServiceNow comprises 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $34.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $650.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,208. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.06, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $658.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

