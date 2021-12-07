Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after purchasing an additional 689,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. 818,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,775,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

