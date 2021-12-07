Coin Artist (COIN) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

COIN is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

