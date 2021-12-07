Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,167,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,583 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.49% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $315,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Amundi purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 828,356 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of CL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.56. 44,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,896. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

