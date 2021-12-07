Collateral Pay (COLL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,772.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $758,606.86 and $4,772.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00059547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08456095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,451.81 or 1.01582728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00077608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

