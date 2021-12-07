Collective Price Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Collective has a market cap of $174,135.68 and approximately $78.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Collective has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00222825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

