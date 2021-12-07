Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Gap Down to $19.26

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.26, but opened at $17.35. Columbia Property Trust shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 5,513 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 90.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 147,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 147.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

