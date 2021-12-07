Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1,494.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 115.07%.

CXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

