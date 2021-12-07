Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post $215.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.50 million to $217.00 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $166.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $896.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $907.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCO. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

