Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Comcast by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. 668,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,784,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.