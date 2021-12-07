Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,439,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 16,784,730 shares.The stock last traded at $49.48 and had previously closed at $52.35.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

