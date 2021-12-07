Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading Down 4.8%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00. 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

The company has a market cap of C$14.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.58.

Comet Industries Company Profile (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

