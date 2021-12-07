Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells $89,034.90 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,059,000 after buying an additional 804,699 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1,904.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

