CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $11.00. CommScope shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 53,154 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.
In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
