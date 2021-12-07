CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $11.00. CommScope shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 53,154 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Get CommScope alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.