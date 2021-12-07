Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.65

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 194694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

