Comparing CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) & First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

80.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBB Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.89, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp 24.54% 8.33% 0.96%

Risk & Volatility

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBB Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $72.87 million 1.66 $13.34 million N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 2.89 $107.90 million $1.54 13.04

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp.

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats CBB Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.