Comparing Purple Innovation (PRPL) & Its Peers

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Purple Innovation to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Purple Innovation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation $648.47 million -$236.87 million 167.67 Purple Innovation Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 8.61

Purple Innovation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation. Purple Innovation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation 3.30% 11.40% 2.74% Purple Innovation Competitors -10.46% -14.81% 2.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Purple Innovation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 2 6 4 0 2.17 Purple Innovation Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

Purple Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $21.27, suggesting a potential upside of 111.46%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 27.22%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Purple Innovation has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation’s peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Purple Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Purple Innovation beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

