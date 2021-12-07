Comparing TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) & Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

This table compares TimkenSteel and Algoma Steel Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TimkenSteel $830.70 million 0.82 -$61.90 million $1.84 8.05 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Algoma Steel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TimkenSteel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TimkenSteel and Algoma Steel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TimkenSteel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

TimkenSteel currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.95%. Algoma Steel Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than TimkenSteel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of TimkenSteel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TimkenSteel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TimkenSteel and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TimkenSteel 8.75% 23.68% 12.40% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TimkenSteel beats Algoma Steel Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels. Its services include thermal treatment, value added components, technical support and testing, supply chain, and TimkenSteel portal. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.