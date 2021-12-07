Comparing Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) & Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Better Choice alerts:

This table compares Better Choice and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49% Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Better Choice and Vintage Wine Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million 2.37 -$59.33 million $0.24 14.38 Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.79 $9.87 million N/A N/A

Vintage Wine Estates has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Better Choice and Vintage Wine Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 4 0 3.00

Better Choice currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.88%. Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 43.10%. Given Better Choice’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Vintage Wine Estates.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Better Choice on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.